Kaley Cuoco breaks down over husband's surprise

An emotional Kaley Cuoco shared the sweet surprise husband Karl Cook had sprung on her ahead of today's Golden Globe awards.

Cuoco is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her starring role in the acclaimed series The Flight Attendant, now streaming on Binge.

She explained that her husband, an accomplished equestrian, had been away at an equestrian event for many weeks, and had weeks more of travel to come.

With the Golden Globes taking place virtually again this year, she was resigned to watching her big moment from home, without her husband by her side.

Kaley Cuoco's surprise from husband Karl Cook.

Cute!



"We had talked about it, and it was OK - it's virtual, and I didn't want to make him come back for that," she explained.

"Well, I just answered the door, and …" With that, she panned the camera across to Cook.

"I showed up, I was in the area," he said.

Cuoco wept as she embraced her husband. "I can't believe you got me so good! I can't believe you did that."

He got her good.

She’ll have Karl by her side for her big moment.

This isn't the first time Cuoco's gotten emotional about this year's Golden Globes - there were tears last month when she discovered she'd been nominated for The Flight Attendant, her first key role since hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory finished.

Cuoco and Cook are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples, with Cuoco publicly declaring on their five-year anniversary last month: "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life. What a boring life that must have been!"

That prompted a cheeky response from Cuoco's former boyfriend and Big Bang Theory castmate Johnny Galecki, who wrote under the post: "Um." The pair had dated for two years when they co-starred on the sitcom, and remain close friends.

In an interview with news.com.au last year, Cuoco said there was one question about her time on Big Bang Theory she's always surprised to be asked.

"People like to ask me, 'Oh you must be so excited to get away from Big Bang?'" Cuoco told news.com.au.

"I absolutely don't feel that way. Every job I get, I owe to Big Bang. I feel strongly that way because it changed my life. I wouldn't be here without it, so it would be crazy for me to shy away from it.

"I'm so proud of that show and what we did."

This year's Golden Globes will be broadcast locally on Foxtel, with the awards ceremony getting underway at 12pm AEDT on Fox Arena. Before that, watch the red carpet action on E! from 10am AEDT. We'll keep you updated on all the best (and worst) moments from the award ceremony below through the day.

