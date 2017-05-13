Kalie's turns Breast screening into girls' day out

ROLE MODEL: Kalie Green took her health into her hands for her daughters, Bethanie and Imogen.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

URBAN legend has it that your boobs will be slammed between two cold slabs of metal and you'll be in a lot of pain.

At least that's what Kalie Green thought prior to her first breast screen.

But the nervous mother of four was adamant about getting tested, having had both grandmothers affected by breast cancer as well as her great grandmother.

"I was petrified that they'd find something," Kalie said.

"It was important for me because early detection is so critical."

Determined not to "wuss out", and wanting to be held accountable for her actions, Kalie decided to turn the experience into a get-together with a friend, aged 41, who also hadn't had a breast screen.

"We decided we would have our preventative screening done for all the 'girly' cancers at the same time," Kalie explained.

"We booked appointment times at BreastScreen so we couldn't chicken out. We could go together and have a coffee to celebrate being 'grown ups' and looking after our health afterwards.

"Both of us have daughters and we felt that we needed to be role models for them to keep up to date with our check-ups.

"If we would encourage our children to take care of their health, then we really need to do that ourselves."

Within minutes all myths were busted at Kalie's screening.

"The whole myth of the mammogram being painful and that my pert 'girls' would end up flat like old socks was debunked for my friend and I," Kalie explained.

"We joked leading up to it who would experience more pain - I was the voluptuous one and she was the opposite end of the scale."

Kalie said she described the experience as mildly uncomfortable, but not painful.

"It's like when you have a needle and you tense up - that hurts," Kalie said.

"It took more time getting my bra off that the actually mammogram."

Having a family that has been touched by breast cancer, Kalie encouraged others not to put screening off any longer.

"Both my grandmothers have experienced breast cancer. My maternal grandmother had a mastectomy and my paternal grandmother has responded well to hormone treatment and will be turning 100 in October," she said.

"It's always been on my mind that I should maintain all the screening that's available to me.

"My friend and I will be doing it all over again together when we receive our reminder letters later this year.

"If anything is found, then we will know early on and be able to deal with it - having our screens every two years will help us keep on top of it.

"Please ladies, don't put it off because you think it would hurt and stop scaring your friends about it being excruciating."