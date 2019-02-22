Kalka to host newcomers tomorrow, game's best in September

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barb Knowles at Kalka Shades, where work is progressing on the second synthetic turf field (pictured in the background).

HOCKEY: An exciting year looms for Rockhampton Hockey and things will swing into action tomorrow when the association holds a come-and-try day at Kalka Shades.

RHA president Barb Knowles said interested people could give the game a go between 9am and 10.30am.

"Equipment will be supplied and when people come down they will have the chance to play on an international standard surface,” she said.

"Our junior program is aimed at children aged four to 11 but we would welcome anyone who wants to give hockey a try.”

The association will then host a Play Hockey program for the next two weeks, providing a fun environment in which children can learn the basic skills, before the grand opening and junior march past on March 16.

Knowles said work was progressing well on the second synthetic turf field, a project that was pivotal in Rockhampton being awarded the 2019 Oceania Cup.

The Intercontinental Hockey5s will be played in conjunction with the Cup, which is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics featuring the Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams.

Knowles said there was an air of excitement in the community as word spread about the event, to be held in September.

"Our committee is working hard on the massive task of bringing this international event to the city,” she said.

"A major priority for us is to make sure everyone is aware of it and that they come and support it.

"It's not just for hockey people - this is a chance for everyone to experience elite level sport, it's something they may not see again.

"Hockey is the only sport where the Australian men and women are currently ranked inside the top three in the world.

"You can't ask for better than that. This will be hockey at its best and it's going to be a grand spectacle.”