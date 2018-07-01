Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Rugby League

Hamstrung Ponga out of final Origin

1st Jul 2018 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KALYN Ponga is out of Origin III after suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle's big loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

"The nib Newcastle Knights fullback has suffered a lateral hamstring strain," the Knights revealed on Sunday.

"The grade 1+ injury will keep Ponga sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

 

Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.
Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, hooker Slade Griffin's season is over. He has ruptured an ACL for a fourth time.

"The No.9 has suffered multiple ruptures to ligaments in his knee," the Knights said.

"The injury to Griffin includes a ruptured ACL graft, ruptured lateral ligament and torn lateral meniscus.

"He will undergo an ACL reconstruction in the coming weeks.

"Griffin will undergo 9-12 months of rehab."

Related Items

Show More
kalyn ponga maroons newcastle knights nrl2018 state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Convoys fill the highways as exercise Hamel comes to an end

    Convoys fill the highways as exercise Hamel comes to an end

    Community Residents around the Rockhampton area can expect to see large convoys of vehicles transiting both north and south on major roads

    GALLERY: Rocky's nite life filled with action

    GALLERY: Rocky's nite life filled with action

    News Check out our Nite Life gallery

    Crash on busy North Rockhampton intersection

    Crash on busy North Rockhampton intersection

    Breaking Three cars are believed to be involved and one lane blocked

    Local Partners