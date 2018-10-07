Kanaka Proud Cup to bring communities together

RUGBY LEAGUE: TRAINING for the second annual Kanaka Proud Cup kicked off on Saturday, with players from across CQ coming together to prepare for the Mackay v Rocky grudge match.

Despite wanting to take out the win, after just missing out in the last few minutes in 2018, Kanaka Proud Cup committee chairperson, Kerry Warkill, said there is a much more important message in the November 3 games.

"The boys will be learning about their families, traditions and culture and playing on behalf of their elders,” Warkill said.

"It's about bringing the community together as a whole, not just our community but the South Sea Islander community too, because we're all family and family lines cross over.

"Mackay and Rocky are sister cities, so we're reminding them of the connections between the towns.

"We want to get name tags so they can be recognised by elders and learn about their history and descendants, where and who they come from.”

Kanaka Proud Cup: Jacob West and Kerry Warkill. Allan Reinikka ROK061018aproudcu

Warkill said the cup will also help bring in the white community and educate them about the different cultures.

"A lot of South Sea Islander people identify as South Sea Islander but the community seas them as Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander,” he said.

"It's about getting that wider community to recognise there's another culture out there; South Sea Islanders.”

Another prominent theme in this year's Kanaka Proud Cup is mental health and well-being.

The partnership with Jacob West, the owner of Rockhampton brand, Soldiers United, solidified the decision to bring mental health to the forefront of the games.

Kanaka Proud Cup training at All Blacks field. Allan Reinikka ROK061018aproudcu

"This will be a good avenue to discuss mental health issues,” Warkill said.

"Not just inside sport but outside sport too, there's been a lot of incidents with young people.

"We're trying to help them and show them there are pathways and avenues for them.

"With Jacob being young himself and being a local, it was a good opportunity.”

Ollie Howden medal winner and former CQ league player, Nev Woolie came down to talk to the boys on Saturday about the importance of playing with respect.

"I just hope they play with a lot of pride for their families,” Warkill said.

Kanaka Proud Cup training at All Blacks field. Allan Reinikka ROK061018aproudcu

With training now under way, Warkill said the team is learning to work together.

"They've got good skills, it's just a matter of getting them to work as a team,” he said.

"They play for different clubs, and have played for or with each other in local league over the last few years.

"They know each other pretty well and will learn each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"It was a good training session on Saturday with about 16 boys turning up, which was a pretty good turn out.”

Warkill said there has already been interest from other towns including Bundaberg, Bowen and Townsville to get involved in the cup.

"We're starting small and building from there,” he said.

The U16-18 boys game will begin at 1.30pm, the women's game will begin at 2.20pm and the open mens will play at 3.30pm.