Kanaka Proud: Recognising culture and history

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Lionel Harbin and Elisha Hill spoke about the Kanaka Proud Cup which is being contested in Mackay on July 15.

IT'S a part of Australian history which isn't all that well known.

But members in the Rockhampton and Mackay community have joined together to make this year's Australian South Sea Islander Recognition one to remember.

Recognition is for South Sea Islanders what NAIDOC is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Taking place from August 25 to September 7, events are held throughout Australia to celebrate the unique culture which has played a role in shaping modern Australia.

It is also a time to remember when South Sea Islanders were "blackbirded”: taken from their islands and brought to Australia as slaves to work, mainly in the sugar cane industry.

This year the inaugural Kanaka Proud Cup will be using rugby league as a vehicle to educate people about the history of South Sea Islander culture.

The football match came to fruition when the Mackay South Sea Island committee approached the Rockhampton committee to see if they would be interested in playing an annual footy match.

Rockhampton and Mackay teams will go head-to-head in one match on July 15 as a curtain-raiser to the Cutters and Capras game in Mackay.

Member of the Rockhampton Australian South Sea Islander Committee, Elisha Hill, said Mackay was celebrating 150 years of blackbirding and wanted to do something different.

"With the recognition for the South Sea Islander people they have all different groups in different towns and no one really collaborates and works together, so they approached us because we usually go up to Mackay for the South Sea Island recognition and they asked if we were interested in a team,” she said.

"So this is the first game that they've planned and they are wanting to have games every year and include all different towns.”

Coach of the Rockhampton side, Lionel Harbin, said it was good to be a part of Mackay's celebrations.

"For us to be a part of their celebration, it is a privilege. Both Rocky and Mackay have strong South Sea Islander cultures and rugby league is a great way to celebrate,” he said.

"Mackay have done a really good job of organising it and hopefully we are going to try and make it an annual event so we can return the favour and do it here next year in Rocky.”

Lionel said while the game would prove a good watch, it was the message behind it which was most important.

"Mackay have got a very good side so it's going to be a very good game but it's not about the footy; it's about using rugby league as a vehicle to promote the story behind the South Sea Islander culture and footy is the perfect way of doing it I think,” he said.

"I don't think Australian South Sea Islanders are recognised. We are recognised but not as much as we would like to be so this is just a starting point for recognising our culture and our history,” Elisha added.

The Rockhampton side first called for players through the South Sea Islander Facebook page and eventually word of mouth got around.

Before they knew it, they had a side formed.

"With our organisation we put it on our Facebook page and asked any players if they were interested in helping out with the team,” Elisha said.

"A lot of our players have moved on to live in different areas and that but the week leading up to it we will get everyone back and start training to prepare for the game so it is going to be a good week,” Lionel added.