Kanga tackles teething problems

SINCE November, Kanga Bins' depots have taken in six million items for recycling and made kids excited about how they can help the environment.

"Even if you go for a drive around the local roads you can see there's a lot less rubbish lying around,” said manager Tiffany Lim.

"We can see the kids are excited not only about the money but also about keeping the environment clean.”

However public opinion is split over whether container refunds are worth the wait with some people claiming to have been "ripped off”.

"Unfortunately a lot of people are bringing in the kind of containers, such as milk and wine bottles, which the Government has deemed are not suitable for the Containers for Change scheme,” Ms Lim said yesterday.

"So while 100 containers may be handed in, that does not automatically mean that a full $10 will be refunded, as some containers may not be eligible.”

Kanga Bins has numerous methods of tracking container drops including manual paperwork, a spreadsheet and video surveillance, which allows them to do a recount when warranted.

But Ms Lim said when it comes to payment processing, customers need to follow that up with Containers for Change.

She said people online they can pay cash on the spot up to $50, over which customers with a scheme ID will receive a bank transfer.

Many reported on social media they received the correct amount in their bank account promptly with no fuss.

"Guys at Southside have been nothing but professional and efficient,” one said.

"I did visit the first week back after Xmas shutdown and the attitude of some people towards the staff was shocking,” wrote another.

But a farmer who collected a whopping 9,700 cans over eight years because he doesn't have rubbish collection said Containers for Change still owed him $430.

"I think they need more collection sites,” he said.

Kanga Bins is providing new staff with training to ensure the increasing trade is conducted according to stringent auditing requirements.

"We verify the count with people before we tip their containers out,” Wayne McCasker said.

"But we've got a five o'clock cut-off so how much time we have to check the sum with them depends on how busy we get.”

Kanga Bins told The Morning Bulletin the Allenstown and Gracemere drop-off points will amalgamate to a Yeppen roundabout depot from January 14.

"We're leasing land out there for a new depot which will be open from 10am to 5pm,” Mr McCasker said.

"We'll be employing another six people to work out there alongside supervisors.”

Kanga Bins estimate they have put on 30 staff to act as the middle man between customers and the Containers for Change scheme, and anticipate it will continue to gain momentum.

"With over 3 billion containers thrown away in Queensland every year this is a huge industry and the Christmas period created a significant increase in customers and container counts,” Ms Lim said.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we iron out some of the teething problems.”