Kangaroo collisions on CQ roads land two in hospital

Amber Hooker
| 14th Aug 2017 7:16 AM
Kangaroos caused two crashes on CQ roads overnight.

KANGAROO crashes on Central Queensland roads have landed two people in hospital overnight.

A girl in her late teens hit a kangaroo on the Dawson Hwy last in the Biloela area last night, about 9.40pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service advise she was taken to the Biloela Hospital with minor injuries and in a stable condition.

A motorcycle rider aged in his 30s became the second patient to be taken to hospital only a few hours later.

In the early hours of this morning the man collided with a kangaroo on the Bruce Hwy near Gladstone.

The QAS advise he was transported to the Gladstone Hospital with a fractured arm and suffering hip pain.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  hospital kangaroo kangaroo crash queensland ambulance service

