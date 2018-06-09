Kangaroos face big challenge to stop rampant Swans

ON TARGET: The Swans' Tom Cossens has been in red-hot form up front, having already kicked 35 goals.

AFL: Round 8 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership kicks off in Yeppoon this week as the Yeppoon Swans host Brothers Kangaroos.

The Kangaroos are coming off a strong win at home last week but will be in for a far greater challenge against the dominant Swans squad that has been rarely challenged this year.

Brothers will be looking for some way to limit the impact of Tom Cossens up forward who has kicked 35 goals in his past four matches, including two 11-goal hauls.

Yeppoon continue to blood youth through its squad as youngster Nick Hay has been finding great form through an already dominant mid-field.

In Rockhampton the Glenmore Bulls will host the Gladstone Mudcrabs in a twilight match at Stenlake Park.

It has been a tough year for the Mudcrabs but they continue to push on and will again be put to the test this week against a Bulls outfit that had a hard-fought win over the Panthers last week.

The Bulls struggled to find consistency and momentum last week and will be looking to improve on those aspects of their game this week.

Jackson Rabbas (right) is providing a great option to goals for the Glenmore Bulls. Chris Ison ROK230515cafl8

Jackson Rabbas has been finding form in patches in the early part of the year and providing a great option to goals.

He is one of the younger members of the Bulls team that will be looking to provide more consistent form moving into the back end of the season.

Gaetano Starvaggi is another Bull who has really stepped up this year and has been providing great run and carry down the wing, he has really thrived following some of the more Senior midfielders such as Darcy Payne and Tim Higgins.

The Rockhampton Panthers had a very physical encounter last week and for a majority of the game showed that they can challenge a lot of sides in the competition and will be hoping to put that sort of form together for four quarters this week.

However, it will be a tough ask as they are on the road to Boyne Island who are always a big challenge at home.

The Panthers welcomed back one of their young leaders last week, Travis Young, who was exceptional up forward and will look to gradually spend some time in the midfield after his time out with injury.

Travis Young has been good for the Panthers. Mike Richards GLA290717MAFL

Captain Matt Ryan continues to lead from the front and is again returning to his best and he has been well supported by Michael Kruen as he continues to provide great on-field leadership and lead from the front for the Panthers.

This will be a tough battle for the Panthers but they certainly aren't without a chance.

In the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Women's Premiership there are some very interesting matches with the top of the table clash in Boyne between the Panthers and the Saints.

The Panthers have an opportunity to make a real statement and go two games clear on top of the table with a win, while the Saints will join them at the top if they are able to get the win.

The Kangaroos and the Swans will fight it out for what looms as a crucial match for both sides leading towards this year's final series. A win for the Swans at home will see them back into the top four and keep their finals hopes alive.

A loss will see Brothers skip two games clear and make it a real challenge for the Swans to catch up.

At Stenlake Park the Bulls are one of the form teams in the women's competition and came within a few points of upsetting the League Leaders last week.

They will be looking for a strong performance against the Muddies this week as they look to chase down the top two teams of the competition.