Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAP RESORT: Will we ever see the it back up and running?

        Premium Content CAP RESORT: Will we ever see the it back up and running?

        Business The Iwasaki Group has plans for the 300-room, five star world class eco-tourism resort.

        Will Rockhampton ever get an Aldi on the northside?

        Premium Content Will Rockhampton ever get an Aldi on the northside?

        Business The southside store opened in October 2019 and has seen strong business from the...

        • 11th Aug 2020 1:19 PM
        NAIF reaffirms support for CQ infrastructure projects

        Premium Content NAIF reaffirms support for CQ infrastructure projects

        News After copping criticism for neglecting CQ, the NAIF has explained how money will...

        Police hunting for volunteers to bolster community program

        Premium Content Police hunting for volunteers to bolster community program

        Community The Volunteers in Policing Program trains residents to help police with various...

        • 11th Aug 2020 1:22 PM