Roos defender fined over drunken bar fight

North Melbourne footballer Marley Williams has been fined after a drunken off-season nightclub fracas. Picture: Michael Klein

EXCLUSIVE: A star North Melbourne footballer fined after a drunken off-season nightclub fracas says he was intervening to help a friend.

It is understood Marley Williams, 25, was at the Albion Rooftop venue in South Melbourne - part owned by former Collingwood teammate Dane Swan - when he allegedly became involved in an altercation with another patron about 2am on Sunday.

Police, who said they were called to reports of an assault, spoke to a 23-year-old man with minor injuries who did not want to make a complaint.

They said a 25-year-old man was given a penalty infringement notice for being drunk in a public place.

A North Melbourne spokesman confirmed the club was investigating the matter.

It is believed Williams has told police he was struck first and left the venue immediately after the scuffle.

The Kangaroos defender was with a friend at the bar and his friend became involved in a fight with the 23-year-old.

Williams has told investigators he intervened when his friend was headbutted and left concussed.

It is understood Williams was struck as he tried to pull his friend away.

He suffered a cut lip in the incident.

Brownlow medallist Swan is a part-owner of the Albion, which is on York St.

In 2014, Williams avoided jail over an assault which left a man with a broken jaw in the West Australian town of Albany.

The Albion is part-owned by Dane Swan. Picture: Josie Hayden

A jury found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to another man outside a nightclub.

Williams, then a Magpie, had earlier been assaulted by three men inside the venue.

He received a 12-month suspended sentence over the incident.

William played 68 games for the Magpies before starting at North Melbourne in 2017 and he is contracted to the club until the end of this year.

The investigation into the incident at the Albion is ongoing.