Karate camp pushes local students to their limit

DRILLS: More than 70 karate students from across Australia participated in a karate camp at Cooee Bay on the weekend.

DRILLS: More than 70 karate students from across Australia participated in a karate camp at Cooee Bay on the weekend. Contributed

KARATE: Over 70 karate students of all levels from Rockhampton, Bowen, Prosperine, Mackay, Brisbane, Newcastle and Canberra Senjo Dojos had their mental and physical limitations put the test at a Cooee Bay karate camp on the weekend.

The camp was held by Shihan Trevor Field, with this year marking the 25th anniversary of the founder Mas Oyama's death on April 26.

Shihan Trevor Field and Shihan Tabata. Contributed

Decorated Japanese instructor and eight Dan black belt Shihan Tabata travelled from Mackay and arranged for Shihan Barer, the head of the union, to put the students through their paces.

Sempai at Rockhampton's only Kyokushin Karate club, Rhana Govaars, said the event was a huge success.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Another japanese student, Sensei Munemasa, also flew out for the camp,” Govaars said.

"He was an Uchi Deshi under Sosai Mas Oyama which is a massive deal and he has a wealth of knowledge.

"He teaches the way he was taught, Sosai Mas Oyama's true way.

"It was quite a spiritual camp. There was zen, focus and clearing of the mind and we did some meditation on the beach after hard training.”

Govaars said the students not only gained a broader knowledge, but also confidence, and learnt the value of discipline and self-respect.

Over 70 karate students from across Australia participated in a karate camp at Cooee Bay on the weekend. Contributed

On top of one training session on Friday, four on Saturday and another on Sunday, the students' mental limitations were pushed when they had to compete in 20 1.5min fights after doing 1000 kicks.

"The camp was unbelievably physically draining,” Govaars said.

"Mentally, our limits were pushed. When we thought we had nothing left, we still had to do 20 full contact fights.

"You're doing it as a team and supporting each other so you can get through it.

"You realise your body is not going to fail you. It's your mind that's first to fail you.”

For those wishing to join, Govaars said the club offers four free classes to start and that those interested should contact the dojo on their Facebook page, Senjo Dojo Rockhampton.

In May, students will head off to Japan to compete.