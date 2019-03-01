Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.
Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.
Crime

Police searching for key to Karawatha murder

by Chris Clarke
1st Mar 2019 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man they believe is the missing piece of the puzzle in a murder at Karawatha, near Brisbane, earlier this month.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, is suspected of "actively avoiding police" in relation to the killing of mother Megan Kirley.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.
Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.

Ms Kirley was found shot in the head on a Wembley Road property on February 9.

Emmerson was part of a group of people in cars seen near the property after the crime, Detective Inspector Craig Morrow said.

All occupants have been spoken to except Emmerson, who is described as "extremely dangerous".

"He may be armed," Det Insp Morrow said.

"We'll find Stafford Emmerson but with your help we'll find him a lot quicker."

Pieter Pickering - Ms Kirley's partner - is still involved in the investigation and is co-operating.

Police would not say whether Emmerson was the person they suspect pulled the trigger.

They would also not shed anymore light on the motive.

Emmerson frequents the Logan and Woodridge areas.

Police are asking the public not to approach Emmerson and call Triple 0 immediately.

brisbane crime editors picks finding help karawatha murder missing man police

Top Stories

    Public urged to get involved in weekend charity golf event

    premium_icon Public urged to get involved in weekend charity golf event

    Whats On Rocky's Men's Shed needs golfers to get behind their cause.

    • 1st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    Mining giant says CQ locals prioritised in apprentice intake

    premium_icon Mining giant says CQ locals prioritised in apprentice intake

    Careers Dozens of new apprentices hitting Bowen Basin mines this week

    Meth mum jailed for 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed for 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    News Two victims paid the ultimate price for woman's speed

    Two arrested for taxi assault and robberies

    premium_icon Two arrested for taxi assault and robberies

    Crime The young taxi driver was shaken up following the incident.