‘Karen from Brighton’ responds to backlash

A Melbourne woman has responded to a subtle swipe Victorian Premier Daniel took at her after she shot to viral fame for her commentary on the new lockdown measures.

The woman was asked about the new restrictions banning unreasonable travel for exercise by Nine News last week while she was out walking at The Tan in Melbourne's CBD.

"Well, you get sick of walking the same streets," she said.

"You know, I've done all of Brighton."

The clip quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of views. She was widely criticised for her comments, with social media users dubbing her "Karen from Brighton".

Even Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had a dig at the woman over the weekend, saying "being bored is better than being in intensive care".

The Herald Sun has since revealed her name is Jodi Grollo, the daughter of billionaire pokies baron Bruce Mathieson.

It appears the backlash to her comments hasn't phased Ms Grollo, telling the publication she isn't on social media so she didn't see any of the criticism.

"To be honest, I found it funny - it made my weekend," she said.

On Saturday, after announcing 217 new COVID-19 cases for Victoria, Mr Andrews issued a "very clear message" to residents about the lockdown rules.

"I've got a very clear message to every single Victorian, particularly some of those featured in social media: whether you're in Broadmeadows or Brighton, stay at home means stay at home," he said.

"And if walking your local streets is boring, well, being bored is much better than being in intensive care. That's my clear message."

Brighton MP James Newbury wasn't impressed with the Premier's comments, criticising him for taking a "nasty swing" at the suburb.

Residents can only leave their homes for four reasons under the stage three restrictions imposed on metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

These reasons include food, exercise, work or study and caregiving.

Last week Mr Andrews lashed out at residents who had been attempting to bend the rules by travelling an unnecessary distance for their daily exercise.

"The vast majority of Victorians are doing the right thing and there are others who seem to be spending inordinate amounts of time trying to find loop holes and navigate through a set of rules," he said.

"The rules are to serve all of us and I will just say that if you have a question in your mind, should I be doing this, the answer almost certainly is no. You should not."

The Premier said travelling hundreds of kilometres from your home to do exercise was not allowed.

"Daily exercise and a day trip are two different things and Victorians know that. That is why the vast majority of Victorians are not going on 200 kilometre round trips to walk at the beach to they are doing different things and I am grateful to them," he said.

