Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Karen from Brighton says she's leaving on a jet plane
News

‘Karen from Brighton’s’ lucrative new gig

15th Oct 2020 5:09 AM

A woman who became something of an online celebrity after criticising Melbourne's lockdown restrictions confining her to a five kilometre radius from her affluent coastal home is now soaking up the sun from quarantine in the Northern Territory.

Jodi Grollo was quickly dubbed "Karen from Brighton" in July, a name she just as quickly embraced in good humour, after appearing in the media criticising the rule that stopped her exercising outside of her suburb.

"You get sick of walking the same streets, I've done all of Brighton," Ms Grollo said when interviewed by a news crew.

"Bored is better than intensive care," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews retorted at the time.

RELATED: Police investigate dangerous TikTok stunt

RELATED: 'Overtly sexual' onions banned

Ms Grollo was mocked before she embraced the controversy.
Ms Grollo was mocked before she embraced the controversy.

RELATED: Dad's foul outburst to maskless school kids

RELATED: Music icon recreates viral video

Now her tongue-in-cheek embrace of the "Karen from Brighton" moniker on Instagram has helped rehabilitate her image as well as rack up more than 14,000 followers.

But she's a lot further than five kilometres from her house now.

She's looking for new suburbs to conquer, on her way to relatively COVID-free Queensland, via the Northern Territory where she is quarantining at a Darwin resort.

She seems to have been enjoying her time in the Top End, posting to Instagram a video of herself enjoying a trip to the pool.

"We're swimming in the sunshine and don't it feel good," she sings to the tune of "Walking on Sunshine" in one recent video.

Other posts show her enjoying a pilates class and the football, before she bid farewell to some new friends she made in quarantine.

According to A Current Affair, her online celebrity and parody songs could land her a new career.

Celebrity agent Max Markson has expressed interest.

"We can make money from her and for her if she wants it," Mr Markson told A Current Affair.

"I think Karen could put a record out and then she could do a virtual national tour at the moment. But later on she could do actual live appearances," he added.

Originally published as 'Karen from Brighton's' lucrative new gig

She doubled down on her criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews through a face mask his government mandate she wear. Picture: Instagram/therealkarenfrombriiighton
She doubled down on her criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews through a face mask his government mandate she wear. Picture: Instagram/therealkarenfrombriiighton
Despite earlier lamenting she won’t be able to visit Noooooosa this year, Ms Grollo is on her way to the Sunshine State. Picture: Instagram
Despite earlier lamenting she won’t be able to visit Noooooosa this year, Ms Grollo is on her way to the Sunshine State. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

Show More
brighton coronavirus dan andrews editors picks karen lockdown noosa northern territory offbeat queensland victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        Premium Content Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        News Not convinced that enough was being done to help small businesses struggling with late repayments, one political candidate has offered a solution.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We’re entering the Green zone’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We’re entering the Green zone’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce's cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Premium Content Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Crime A female officer noticed the clip seal bags during a strip search at Gladstone...

        Suspicious bag checked at Rocky Courthouse

        Premium Content Suspicious bag checked at Rocky Courthouse

        News A man was stopped by a security guard this morning and police were called in.