Karen from Brighton’s plea to Gladys

Karen from Brighton has made a plea to Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Instagram

Karen from Brighton has made a plea to Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Instagram

Karen from Brighton made a return to social media after Victorians were plunged into yet another lockdown.

She made a surprise comeback last week when she covered the Backstreet Boys’ smash hit Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) with lyrics adapted to Victoria’s situation.

Now, she’s turned her attention to the NSW Premier.

Jodi Grollo, who shot to fame as Karen from Brighton last year when she complained about walking the same streets of the posh bayside suburb, posted a series of witty videos to Instagram asking Gladys Berejiklian for help.

The first was uploaded five days ago when Victoria’s snap lockdown kicked in. In it Ms Grollo adapted the lyrics of Toni Basil’s famous tune Hey Mickey to urge the Premier for help.

Karen from Brighton has made a plea to Gladys on social media. Picture: Instagram

“Hey Gladys your team’s so fine, your QR system blows my mind,” she sung.



“Hey Gladys your team’s so fine, your contact tracing is sublime, hey Gladys.

“Hey Gladys … any chance you’d move?”

In the second she sings to the tune of ABBA’s hit song SOS, making comments such as “where are those happy days, they seem so hard to find”.

“Can you hear me Gladys, can you hear me, SOS? Your QR system and your contact traces, SOS.

“Sydney is so far away, we really need you here.”

Ms Grollo posted a third video on Wednesday, confessing that Ms Berejiklian had not responded to her calls for help.

“G’day, Kazza’s back with another song for you, Gladys ain’t coming, that much is clear,” she said.

“We are in lockdown, just like last year.”

She started posting the videos as Victoria entered lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Ms Grollo rose to social media fame when a 9 News reporter approached her while she was walking Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens track during last year’s crippling lockdown.

She was asked about new restrictions, including the 5km travel limit.

“Well, you get sick of walking the same streets,” she said. “You know, I’ve done all of Brighton.”

She was then involved in a bitter war of words with Premier Daniel Andrews before she eventually packed up and moved to Queensland via the Northern Territory’s Howard Springs facility to escape Victoria’s lockdown.

Although she indicated the move would probably be permanent at the time, she returned last week to “help get us through another lockdown”, she claimed

Ms Grollo is the daughter of pokies king Bruce Mathieson and the wife of Gianni Grollo, whose family controls the prominent Grollo construction empire.

Originally published as Karen from Brighton’s plea to Gladys