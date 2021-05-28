Karen from Brighton’s surprise return

Karen from Brighton returns with a Backstreet Boys song about lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Social media sensation Karen from Brighton has returned with a new song to help boost Melburnians spirits during the latest lockdown.

Jodi Grollo, who shot to fame as Karen from Brighton last year when she complained about walking the same streets of the posh bayside suburb, says she has returned home from Noosa to help get Victorians through another lockdown.

In her latest Instagram post on Thursday, she covered the Backstreet Boys’ smash hit Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) with lyrics adapted to Victoria’s situation.

“Everybody, yeah, I’m so sorry,” she sang.

“Everybody, lock your doors tonight, Covid’s back all right.

“Oh my God it’s back again. Everybody’s locked inside again.

“Covid’s back another variant now, 12 months on and we still don’t know how.

“Is it original, maybe.”

Ms Grollo then had another subtle swipe at the Premier Dan Andrews and Health Minister Martin Foley, who she has heavily criticised in the past for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can we blame Danny? Not likely,” she continued.

“How’s about Foley? Well probably.

“All I know is that we need to lock our bloody doors again tonight. Crap.”

The post has already gathered more than 10,500 views in just 24 hours.

Ms Grollo rose to social media fame when she was interviewed on Nine News from Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens track during last year’s crippling lockdown and was asked about a new restriction not to cross council boundaries while exercising.

“Well, you get sick of walking the same streets,” she said. “You know, I’ve done all of Brighton.”

She was then involved in a bitter war of words with the Premier before she eventually packed up and moved to Queensland via the Northern Territory’s Howard Springs facility to escape Victoria’s lockdown.

Although she indicated the move would probably be permanent at the time, she says she has returned this week to “help get us through another lockdown”.

The viral celebrity is the daughter of pokies king Bruce Mathieson and the wife of Gianni Grollo, whose family controls the prominent Grollo construction empire.

