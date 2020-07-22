Karen Gilliland’s brother shares his thanks one month on

Karen Gilliland is laid to rest at St Joseph's Cathedral Rockhampton on July 7, 2020.

THURSDAY July 23 will mark one month since Karen Gilliland, mother of three and a beloved healthcare worker, was allegedly killed.

The death of the 42-year-old Rockhampton woman sent ripples of shock and sadness throughout the Central Queensland community and across Australia.

Karen Gilliland and her three children.

Karen’s estranged husband and father of the children Nigel Gilliland, was charged with the murder of Karen, along with entering premises with intent on June 25.

It will be alleged Nigel stabbed her multiple times in her Brae St home, The Range, before fleeing the scene causing an hours-long manhunt on Rockhampton’s southside.

He will remain in custody until his matter is heard in court.

Karen’s only brother Bryan Cranston has provided The Morning Bulletin with a statement on behalf of the family.

Bryan Cranston spoke at the candlelight vigil held at the Rockhampton Riverbank in honour of his sister Karen Gilliland.

“The past month has been incredibly tough for our family,” he said.

“What happened to Karen and her children was shocking but the support from the community has been incredible and overwhelming, and it has been great to highlight to the kids just how many people – friends and strangers alike – care for them, their wellbeing, and their future. “The reality of what happened, and what this means for their lives is starting to sink in to the kids, so they are doing it tough; they are terrifically awesome though and they are our sole focus moving forward, and nothing else matters.

“Please always be kind to yourself, and those around you.”

The family of Karen Gilliland thank first responders and others for their support.

Karen was a mother to Saul, 14, Lara, 11 and Jade, 6, and worked for Queensland Health in pathology at Rockhampton Hospital.

She was a student at St Joseph’s Wandal and The Cathedral College in Rockhampton.

Karen was described by family and friends as an avid book lover and a selfless soul who always put herself before others.

Karen was laid to rest at her funeral on July 7 as her children placed letters on her coffin and family and friends read readings and shared memories.

A GoFundMe fundraising page was created by Bryan with money to go towards the children.

In less than a month, a total of $55,715 has been raised.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.