Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has been accused of kidnapping his former agent.
Soccer

Real superstar accused of kidnapping his former agent

19th Oct 2018 8:35 AM

KARIM Benzema has slammed allegations that he was involved in the kidnapping of his former agent.

Real Madrid striker Benzema referenced the lawsuit, which was filed on October 8, on Twitter claiming former agent Leo D'Souza fabricated the story.

He wrote: "Is this world serious? #Stop #Givemeabreak"

According to Mediapart, a dispute between the pair developed over A$80,000 which was seized by customs at Marrakech airport in Morocco.

D'Souza claims, the report says, that an attempted abduction took place outside a shisha bar on October 7.

The 33-year-old says a black van pulled up beside him and a childhood friend of Benzema's ordered him to get in.

He claims to have been punched when he refused to get in the van, which saw people from the bar get involved.

