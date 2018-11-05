Jasmine’s lavish $11.5k hen’s party

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at the 2018 Logies.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at the 2018 Logies.

KARL Stefanovic's fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough celebrated her hen's party with a group of friends in Melbourne last week - and it appears she wasn't shy about letting people know.

The Sydney Morning Heraldreports that Yarbrough and a group of female friends celebrated her impending marriage at Crown Melbourne, with one witness reporting that they shouted "This is Karl Stefanovic's fiancee" over and over again to fellow guests they encountered at the hotel.

The witness told the SMH Yarbrough seemed to be "absolutely loving the attention".

It was reported the group stayed at Crown's $11,500-a-night Presidential Suite, a lavish room that comes with its own 24-hour butler on call.

The couple at Crown earlier in the year for the 2018 Logie Awards.

It's now just over a month until Yarbrough marries the Today co-host, with the wedding believed to be taking place at One&Only Palmilla Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico on December 8.

One familiar face is a surprising omission from the guest list: Stefanovic's former longtime co-host, Lisa Wilkinson.

"I have not been invited," Wilkinson told The Daily Telegraph's Confidential.

Stefanovic, 44, met the Brisbane-born shoe designer, 34, on a lavish boat cruise in December 2016, following Stefanovic's high-profile split with his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Stefanovic and his ex-wife have three children, Jackson, River and Ava.

Lisa Wilkinson won’t be making the trip to Mexico. Picture: Jonathan Ng

THERE'S NO MEDIA DEAL

Paparazzi will be swarming the wedding venue but don't expect to see a magazine spread.

It's no secret Stefanovic doesn't exactly have an amicable relationship with Australia's women's magazines, so it's hardly surprising he's already ruled out selling the rights to his wedding.

In an interview with The Fix, he was firm in announcing that "there is no media deal".

COMMITMENT CEREMONY

The couple already had a commitment ceremony earlier this year.

While the wedding may still be a month away, we've already had a sneak peek at how it could look.

In March, eyebrows were raised when photos surfaced of a commitment ceremony they held at a private house in Palm Beach, with many questioning why they hadn't just made it official.

Today newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys and her husband Peter Stefanovic were among the handful of guests, as well as Stefanovic's youngest children Ava, 13, and River, 11. It's understood his eldest son Jackson, 18, didn't attend.

The Today co-host told the Sunday Telegraph afterwards: "We are very much in love. We clicked right from the start. It's a commitment ceremony. It was lovely."

Jeffreys later described the event as "beautiful".

"Very small day, very low-key affair but really beautiful and very them," Jeffreys said on Today. "Very full of love and full of laughter, and a very special occasion for the two."

Meanwhile, Peter Stefanovic joked about the low-key affair on Weekend Today.

"We had ourselves a little barbecue, a few XXXX Golds, Karl burnt the snags, usual."