Karl Stefanovic explodes in airport rage

THINGS got tense when Karl Stefanovic noticed a photographer taking his picture at Gold Coast airport yesterday.

As the headline-grabbing former Today show co-host strolled past the baggage carousel with new wife Jasmine Yarbrough on Christmas Day, he noticed the man snapping him.

Footage shows the tense and angry moment the axed morning show star walks over and explodes into a fit of rage - asking angrily whether the photographer had a "disease".

"Take your f**king camera and get out that f**king door, it's f**king Christmas," Stefanovic was heard yelling as he stormed over to the photographer.

It’s been a hectic couple of weeks for the axed Today show co-host. Picture: DMG Media

"It's Christmas Day and you're taking photos on Christmas Day," he said in the footage, as Yarbrough waits for the couple's bags.

"Why are you shaking? Have you got some disease? Are you sick in the head? You got a s**t job. It's Christmas day. Go home!"

Children nearby were reportedly ushered away from the foul-mouthed rant.

It was a very different scene to when the couple landed in Sydney four days ago as they returned from their luxurious wedding at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Mexico on December 8.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they were met by a pack of photographers as they made their way through Sydney airport, with Stefanovic speaking briefly to the waiting media.

"I suppose, as they say, a change is as good as a holiday, I'm looking forward to getting back to work. I'm moving forward with a sense of excitement about what's to come," Stefanovic said, as per The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm happy to be home with my family and friends. I'm looking forward to Christmas with loved ones. I've got a lot to be thankful for."

Stefanovic was all smiles for the cameras

It's been a rollercoaster year for Stefanovic to say the least, so when Channel 9 sensationally dumped the breakfast show co-host from the Today show after almost 14 years.

In the new year, it's understood the newly wed TV star will now have to serve a period of rehabilitation at Nine's flagship current affairs show 60 Minutes before he can return to his star status.

Former Nine chief executive David Leckie and two of the network's former longstanding news and current affairs chiefs, Peter Meakin and John Westacott told the The Australian the Stefanovic brand has been severely damaged - particularly after the former co-host's wedding with Yarbrough.

"He's ruined his brand," Mr Leckie said. "I don't think he has any awareness about what he's done. At the moment, he's dead meat.

"That wedding was a joke. He stuffed up with the wedding."

Stefanovic’s lavish wedding is said to have damaged his brand. Picture: Instagram

The embattled TV star has also declared war on his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, reportedly engaging high-powered lawyers in a bid to silence her increasingly bitter public tirades.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, solicitors acting on his behalf will this week issue a subpoena to the journalist and paparazzo who recorded Thorburn unleashing in an airport rant, Jonathan Marshall, who has told news.com.au he will hand over the material.

The explosive interview, which took place in the arrivals hall of Sydney Airport earlier this month, saw Thorburn describe her ex as "fake" and having "a lot to hide".

The magazine New Idea bought the audio for $15,000 and published the comments.

TV commentator David Knox thinks it is unlikely the veteran reporter will be shown the door by the network when his contract expires at the end of 2019.

"The idea of paying him out on his current salary is also not an option. Despite the issues surrounding his personal life, Karl is still very good talent with plenty of working years ahead."

- with Shannon Molloy