Rugby League

Karl Stefanovic’s shock State of Origin commentary gig

by Amy Price
29th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
Karl Stefanovic will be a surprise addition to Channel 9's broadcast of the upcoming State of Origin series.

The Queensland-born breakfast television presenter announced on The Today Show this morning that he would co-host the hallmark series alongside James Bracey.

As a Queenslander, Stefanovic hoped to balance out the broadcast of the series, which for the first time will be played over three consecutive weeks from November 4.

Karl Stefanovic joins Channel 9's broadcast of the State of Origin series
"I can't wait to join the amazing Wide World of Sports team. Thanks to the events of 2020, this will be a once in a lifetime series - hopefully. I can't wait to balance out the coverage in Queensland's favour" he said.

"State of Origin is one of the fiercest sporting rivalries in the entire world, and I've been proudly wearing the mighty Maroons jersey since I was a kid."

Stefanovic will be on-location in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane for all three games, permitted to travel interstate without quarantine by only accessing the hotel and stadium before flying directly back to Sydney.

Queensland enters the series as underdogs. Suncorp Stadium will host the final game of the series on November 18.

 

