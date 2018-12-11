Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Karl Stefanovic gets married in Mexico
Celebrity

‘Fake’: Karl’s ex unleashes after wedding

11th Dec 2018 10:10 AM

CASSANDRA Thorburn has launched an extraordinary attack on Karl Stefanovic, labelling her ex-husband a "fake" and claiming he had "a lot to hide".

Thorburn unleashed to New Idea as she arrived at Sydney airport on Sunday at the same time as Stefanovic tied the knot with Jasmine Yarbrough in a lavish Mexican ceremony.

"He's thrown three weddings for goodness sake. Who needs three weddings in a year, give us a break," Thorburn said, referencing Stefanovic and Yarbrough's non-binding commitment ceremony in March and their widely reported - but unconfirmed - legal marriage prior to leaving for Mexico.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tied the knot this weekend
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tied the knot this weekend

"Three weddings and a funeral. We had a funeral and it was my dad's."

Thorburn claimed the Today host had "a lot to hide" and "everything he says is about this fake person who lives in this fake castle".

Thorburn also implied that Stefanovic's claims he wore the same suit on Today every day for a year in 2014 to prove a point about sexism weren't true.

Stefanovic previously said he did it after noticing his female Today colleagues were criticised for their outfits.

"Did anyone go and check every tape of every day?" she asked. "No. They just believed it because he said it. And one saying is that if I say it it's true and that's what he thinks."

After their separation, Thorburn claimed Stefanovic had told her: "It is very, very hard to be the best journalist in Australia, quite possibly the world."

Thorburn and Stefanovic split in mid 2016 after 21 years of marriage, with the Today host meeting Yarbrough just five months afterwards.

 

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough’s wedding was nothing short of lavish.
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough’s wedding was nothing short of lavish.

 

Thorburn was reportedly "blindsided' by the split and famously declared Stefanovic was "dead" to her in 2017.

As photos were released of Yarbrough and Stefanovic's wedding on Sunday Thorburn revealed on Instagram she was reading dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale.

Thorburn labelled the novel, which details the forced servitude of women in a patriarchal society, "a good book for my journey" and an "emotional rollercoaster".

cassandra thorburn divorce jasmine yarbrough karl stefanovic marriage mexico wedding

Top Stories

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds.

    Rocky Uber and taxis go head to head

    premium_icon Rocky Uber and taxis go head to head

    Opinion Uber vs taxi: who ended up on top?

    Big step forward for workers wanting permanent mine jobs

    premium_icon Big step forward for workers wanting permanent mine jobs

    Employment New legislation paves the way for casual workers

    Planning to unlock Northern Australia's future potential

    premium_icon Planning to unlock Northern Australia's future potential

    News Infrastructure Australia meets with stakeholders in Rockhampton

    Local Partners