Gold Coast wildcard in stunning upset

Kim Birrell is through to the second round.

GOLD Coast wildcard Kim Birrell has claimed the first major scalp at the Brisbane International with a sensational victory over Russian seventh seed Daria Kasatkina.

The 20-year-old underdog scored a nailbiting 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3) upset win over the world No.10 in front of a packed court at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Monday to advance to the second round.

Kasatkina, who cracked the top 10 for the first time in October, appeared to struggle in the afternoon heat but overcame an early break from Birrell to claim the first set.

A composed Birrell however took control to take the second set, setting the stage for a thrilling arm wrestle.

Each player had their chances as they pushed each other to a tie break in the gruelling three-hour match.

But Birrell proved to be the ultimate Aussie battler, withstanding her opponent to claim the victory, with her serve proving too powerful in the final moments.

"I can't believe it," she said after the match. "I'm so glad I get to play again.

"It's so important to stay positive and believe in yourself. I just left it all out there."

Kim Birrell before her biggest win of her career. Picture: Mark Cranitch

She will face Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the second round.

Fellow Australian, Victorian qualifier Destanee Aiava, also advanced with a strong 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Meanwhile, former Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova avoided a major upset on Pat Rafter Arena on Monday afternoon, staging a big comeback in the second set to claim a victory over Yulia Putintseva.

The 2017 champion opened the first day of action at the Queensland Tennis Centre but almost stumbled at the first hurdle after her Kazakh opponent took the first set 6-4.

Putintseva then looked in control as she surged ahead to a 3-1 lead in the second set, before Pliskova came alive to post the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 first round victory.

She relied on her powerful serve to help her back into the match, hitting 10 aces to Putintseva's four.

The Czech fifth seed is chasing her second title in Brisbane, but will continue to face an uphill battle to the trophy, with Pliskova to now face the winner of Monday night's clash between Australian veteran Sam Stosur and qualifier Marie Bouzkova.