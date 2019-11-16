Karters to race under lights for first time in CQ Series

SWITCHED ON: Competitors will race under lights in the fourth and final round of the CQ Series this weekend. Picture: Allan Reinikka

KARTING: A round of the CQ Series will be raced under lights for the first time at the Rockhampton Kart Club’s track at Bajool this weekend.

The fourth and final round will start with qualifying at 12.45pm today, with the pre-­finals and finals to get under way once the sun goes down.

Race secretary Judy Sim­onds said this was also the first time a CQ round had been held on one day rather than across two.

“This is the first time we’ve had a day/night meeting in the CQ series,” she said.

“We were meant to have this in September but we had to change the date because of upgrades being done to our track.

“We asked the committee if we could trial this format because of it being so hot here.

“This should make it more comfortable for the drivers and for more favourable racing.”

The club received 71 pre-nominations for the event but Simonds expects that number to increase by the time racing starts today.

“We’ve got people travelling from as far as Cairns and Gympie,” she said.

“The biggest classes are the KA4 junior lights, TAG restricted lights, TAG restricted ­medium and K3 senior lights.”

The first round of the series was in Emerald, the second in Bundaberg and the third in Gladstone.

Simonds said there was sure to be some top racing across the nine classes.

Competitors to watch included Zac Butler and Seth Huth in Cadet 9, Jack Roberts and Jesse O’Donnell in KA3 junior, Brody Sonter in KA4 junior lights and Paul Vuichood in TAG125 heavy.

Entry is free for spectators.