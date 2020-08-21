Kate and Tim’s new co-host announced

One of Australia’s most popular comedians is set to join Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell on Nova’s national drive show.

Nova's hugely popular national radio show Kate, Tim and Marty is set to become Kate, Tim and Joel.

Nova has announced that comedian Joel Creasey will fill the void left by Marty Sheargold who is set to hang up his headphones on September 11.

In an emotional segment on air in July, Sheargold told listeners he had decided to leave the number one FM drive show because he had "outgrown" it.

Kate, Tim and Marty. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Kate, Tim and Joel.

"Going out and doing the stand-up got me thinking whether I'm challenging myself in life," he said. "I've been sitting in a comfortable chair for a long time.

"I feel like I've aged out of this show … Sometimes you gotta know in your gut when it's time to go."

Creasey's first show with Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell will be on September 14. News.com.au caught up with the trio for a chat about what advice Sheargold gave Creasey and how the show will change with the new line-up.

Joel, have you reached out to Marty since landing the gig?

Joel: I sent him a message and I said, "Look, any tips, any advice?" And he just replied, "Don't do it." (laughs)

Kate: Classic Shiggsy.

Tim, how hard was it to find a replacement for Marty and how involved were you and Kate in that process?

Tim: You can't really replace Marty, that's the thing. 'Replace' is a word that I'm finding quite uncomfortable because you can't replace someone like Marty.

Kate: And I don't think that's what we've attempted to do either.

Tim: Well we actually have, we've got a person who's exactly like Marty. (laughs) Kate and I were definitely involved because we have to be in the room every day. Luckily due to the strange times we're in, someone like Joel was available. It's one thing to be able to pick names out of the air but they've also got to be available and willing. So yeah, we definitely had a little input.

Kate: That was excellently answered. I was thinking when you asked how hard was it to find someone to replace Marty, my initial answer was going to be: "It was really hard - we went through loads of names and asked heaps of people and they all said no and we ended up with Joel." (laughs)

Marty Sheargold, Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell in 2013.

Kate, the show can be a bit of a boys' club with Tim and Marty ganging up on you occasionally. Are you hoping that will change now Joel's on board?

Kate: Um … I don't know. It's been a comfortable little spot that I've fallen into, I think. We've all known our roles incredibly well. I think this is actually a question for Joel to answer. Which team is Joel on?

Joel: I can be bought.

How much will the content of the show change now that Marty's leaving?

Tim: Marty and I have been working together for 10 years, we're still doing segments we did in Brisbane before Kate joined us. Do you think you just throw everything out and start again? There's no way! I think the fact that Joel's joining, we're going to have an instantly different sounding show. Things will evolve in and out of the show as we get to know each other professionally, but as of day one, we are certainly not wiping everything off the white board just yet. (laughs)

Joel, have you had a chance to bond with your new co-hosts and work on your chemistry?

Joel: I'd love to be working on our chemistry if I wasn't in Victoria. (laughs) Kate and I realised before that every time we've hung out we've been a couple of champagnes deep.

Kate: We don't remember a single word that either of us have said to one another in the past. (laughs) Every story is going to be a new story!

Joel Creasey.

Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell.

Kate, what are you going to miss most about Marty and what won't you miss?

How long have you got? (laughs) Oh my goodness, it's such an obvious question but I really don't know how to answer it. I think one of the biggest changes will be the off-air chat and I think when speaking about the off-air chat, that probably covers both bases, the things I will miss and the things I won't miss about Marty Sheargold.

Tim: Well done.

Tim, what advice have you given to Joel about joining the team?

Tim: Oh wow. Do you remember any advice I've given you, Joel?

Joel: I don't think you have! (laughs)

Tim: I think the reason Joel is such a good fit is that straight away we'll be able to hit the ground running. No one will be getting to know each other and no one will be treading too lightly. I think that was a pretty important part, that from the first day he can very comfortably make fun of something Kate's wearing (laughs).

Kate: Yeah, no one's babysitting anyone.

Tim: That's it. It's the deep end but it's always fun in the deep end.

Kate, Tim and Marty (soon to be Kate, Tim and Joel) airs weekdays from 3-6pm on Nova

