'She lit up the room': Idol finalist's family breaks silence

The late country music singer and Australian Idol finalist Kate Cook will be sorely missed.

The late country music singer and Australian Idol finalist Kate Cook will be sorely missed. Contributed

THE family of beloved country music singer and Australian Idol finalist, Kate Cook has spoken out for the first time since her sudden death.

Cook's cousin, 19-year-old Elli Burgess, has revealed details about the young woman who she said would always be remembered as "fun and loveable".

Cook, 36, was found dead in bushland near her home in Lowood on Monday. Ms Burgess said the family had banded together since the discovery.

"They're united and everyone is there for each other. That makes it easier when all of the family and Katie's friends are behind each other and helping each other through it," Ms Burgess said.

"It makes the journey so much better."

In a tribute that couldn't come close to measuring the kind of person Cook was, Ms Burgess said the courageous muso would run to danger to help anybody.

"She was selfless, courageous, she was fun and she'd have you into some harmless mischief and laughing out loud before you even realise what happened," she said.

"She was so fun and loveable and approachable, she was really awesome."

"She was a natural artist, she could paint and draw and write and, of course, she could sing with effortless talent.

"You hear people talk and reminisce about Katie and she was just awesome to be around, she lit up a room as soon as she walked in.

"(She) spread laughter and love everywhere she went.

"She would step in to separate people fighting in the street, she had all the guts in the world and would just go in there because something wasn't right and she wanted to put a stop to it.

"She was such a loving, caring person and she will be sorely missed."

Cook rose to fame during the seventh season of Australian Idol in 2009, where she reached the top six. She then toured the country and release music independently.

Kate Cook's family has spoken out about sticking together through her death. Christopher Chan GLA070412NITE

In an interview with The Queensland Times in 2013, Cook said she had found it difficult to continue in the music industry after Idol.

She toured for two years, appearing at country music festivals like Tamworth and the Gympie Muster and working with stars like Troy Cassar-Daley and Beccy Cole.

The family is determined to lay Cook to rest with her mother, who took her own life in 2000.

It has put together a GoFundMe page which has raised $4000 already towards the "immense logistical task".

Ms Burgess said the amount of money the GoFundMe had already raised is "hard to comprehend".

"In some regards, you don't know how to help. Even me, as a close family member, I'm not sure what I can do to help everyone through this tough time," she said.

Ms Burgess said those who knew Cook or wanted to know her better could read about her family life on the GoFundMe page.

"They have a chance to read something about her life and about how she was an awesome person and get to know a bit more about her through her family's eyes," she said.

"Everyone is helpless at this time. (Family and friends) don't know what to do, the people that loved her can't necessarily be there or help out but they can chuck in a tenner and help that way."

The GoFundMe is aiming to make $10,000 to help with Cook's burial.

The remainder of the funds will go towards mental health charity LIVIN', whose motto "It Ain't Weak to Speak" and which aims to break the stigma around mental health.

"People really need to speak up if they're struggling and if they're not feeling okay - any definitely extra funds will go to them and to spread that awareness that you can talk to someone," Ms Burgess said.

To donate to Cook's family and support LIVIN', go to GoFundMe.com/KateCook