Kate Lutkins kicks long during the AFLW Grand Final. Picture: Mark Stewart
AFL

Lutkins a shining light in Lions loss

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
25th Mar 2018 8:39 AM

LIONS defender Kate Lutkins has been praised for her brave and relentless efforts in Saturdays's AFLW Grand Final loss.

The Brisbane gun, who is in contention for this year's MVP award and was in the mix for the player-of-the-match medal, was outstanding for the Lions against the Bulldogs, with 21 disposals and six marks - more than any other player on the field.

While the second straight Grand Final loss will be a bitter pill for the Lions to swallow, the shining light is the form of Lutkins.

Coach Craig Starcevich was full of praise for her after the match.

"She's a star," he said.

"She's courageous, a great leader, she juggles her work in the Defence Force with training. She's a ripper.

"She plays defence as any AFL footballer would love, knowing when to leave your opponent, when to stick to them, she's an absolute star in her role."

Kate Lutkins is tackled by Angelica Gogos during the AFLW Grand Final.
Lutkins however was reluctant to talk in too much detail about her standout season and stunning effort, which was motivated by last year's Grand Final disappointment.

She said she knew she had given everything she could despite the loss, but was not alone in doing so for the Lions.

"Everyone put their heart and soul on the line today and really worked hard," she said.

"Everyone will do their own individual thing of going over the game in their head and watching the game but you can't change anything.

"You have to live and learn from it. Everyone walked off the ground with their heads held high. We played our hearts out."

