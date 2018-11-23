Menu
Kate Middleton really nailed her novelty gift to Prince Harry before Meghan Markle came along. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton really nailed her novelty gift to Prince Harry before Meghan Markle came along. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Celebrity

Kate’s cheeky Christmas gift to Prince Harry

by Rebecca Flood
23rd Nov 2018 8:53 AM

You couldn't imagine the Queen opening up a novelty pair of socks at Christmas but it seems the royals have a longstanding gag gift tradition.

Normally the picture of refinement, the Royal Family has a very relatable festive tradition.

At Sandringham, where the Queen and senior royals spend Christmas, they exchange presents on Christmas Eve - and these aren't just any old gifts, but gag gifts, according to The Sun.

But it seems Kate Middleton hit the jackpot when she got Prince Harry a grow-your-own girlfriend.

The novelty item grows up to six times its size and costs a few dollars online.

 

Prince Harry doesn't need this anymore.
Prince Harry doesn't need this anymore.

An eligible bachelor at the time, it seems the Duchess was mocking the dad-to-be's love life.

Kate was something of a matchmaker for Prince Harry in his younger years, setting him up on blind dates, and he reportedly sought approval from his sister-in-law before popping the question to Meghan Markle.

 

Prince Harry is said to be close with his sister-in-law. Photo: Andrew Parsons — WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry is said to be close with his sister-in-law. Photo: Andrew Parsons — WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, she said: "Harry and Kate are very close, she's been like a mentor to him and he wanted her seal of approval.

"Kate is different to Meghan in many ways but she has made great strides to help Meghan settle in."

The trio in 2014. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The trio in 2014. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan has been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year, and is likely to be included in the novelty present-giving.

Apparently the motto is "the cheaper the better" with the novelty gifts, and over the years there have been some pretty eyebrow-raising ideas.

It's been reported one year Prince Harry gave his grandmother, aka the Queen of England, a bath cap saying 'ain't life a b****'.

The royals gather at 6pm in the red drawing room on December 23, after following strict procedures.

It's reported that one by one they creep into the room and secretly put their gifts on a table, marked by one family member.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

