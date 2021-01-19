Kate Ritchie spotted with new boyfriend

Kate Ritchie has been spotted holding hands with a new beau after a tumultuous split from her husband, Stuart Webb, last year.

The fiercely private radio host, 42, appears to have moved on with a man identified as John Bell, a security consultant who, according to sources quoted in New Idea, appears to be a few years younger than Ritchie.

Ritchie’s new man has been named as businessman John Bell.

It comes after Ritchie moved out of the home she shared with Webb in 2019. Picture: Richard Dobson



Photos published in the publication show the former Home And Away star walking hand-in-hand with Bell while on holiday in Byron Bay.

According to onlookers quoted by the site, the two seemed close as they were seen eating breakfast on the beach, and on a separate occasion enjoying lunch at hot spot Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.

RELATED: Kate Ritchie's career turning point: 'My world was changing'

Ritchie and Bell were seen holding hands in Byron Bay. Picture: Facebook.

Bell was also pictured with several visible tattoos including "Aussie Pride" and "Italian Pride", New Idea reports.

The Daily Mail reports Bell runs security solutions business VIREOSS from the small town of Seymour, an hour and a half from Melbourne.

Judging by his social media presence, Bell is also a keen traveller and horse racing fan, with his liked pages including Racing Victoria, Flemington Racecourse, and Country Racing Victoria.

Bell’s photos include travel snaps from a trip to Paris. Picture: Facebook

The new romance reports come after Ritchie split from retired rugby league player Stuart Webb, having not worn her wedding ring in a year.

Ritchie, who hosts Nova's drive show with Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey, has a six-year-old daughter with Webb, Mae.

Ritchie moved out of their marital home in Sydney's Randwick in late 2019.

RELATED: Inside Ritchie and Webb's marriage

Ritchie and Webb were married for ten years. Picture: Instagram

In November 2019, Ritchie's former husband of ten years agreed to an apprehended violence order (AVO) that prevented him from assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing his wife.

Webb also agreed not to approach or be in the company of Ritchie "for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs".

A police constable originally applied for the AVO on Ritchie's behalf on October 21 after an incident at the couple's eastern Sydney home on October 17.

In March of the same year, Webb was charged with mid-range drink-driving on a suspended licence.

Webb was caught allegedly running a red light near his and Ritchie's Randwick home on March 26. When he was stopped by police, he allegedly blew 0.083.

In January last year, Webb pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

The court was told Ritchie had sent a letter of support for her husband stressing his duties in bringing up their six-year-old daughter, Mae, which the magistrate said he had taken into account.

Webb has previously been sentenced for two separate drink-driving charges after he was caught in March 2012 and December 2017. Webb was fined on both occasions and lost his license for three months in the 2017 incident.

He and Ritchie were last spotted together in February 2020, when they celebrated their six-year-old daughter's first day of school.

Originally published as Kate Ritchie spotted with new boyfriend