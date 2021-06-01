Kate ‘rose above’ Meghan’s wedding tears accusations

Kate Middleton "rose above" Meghan Markle's accusations that there had been tears in the run up to her wedding, a royal expert has claimed.

The pair allegedly argued over bridesmaid dresses, with it initially reported that Meghan had made Kate cry in the run-up to her and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018.

But in her bombshell Oprah Winfrey TV interview earlier this year Meghan denied that, claiming it was the other way round.

She said "the reverse happened" and that Kate had apologised to her for making her cry.

It was claimed Kate tried to make up with Meghan by offering her flowers as an apology - only for her olive branch to be rejected.

UK media reports reported Meghan threw the flowers in the bin and suggested she had slammed the door shut in Kate's face.

But despite the accusations, the Duchess of Cambridge put all bad blood behind her when she acted as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and Prince William at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

"Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid's dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all," royal expert Camilla Tominey told Stella magazine.

"Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan's televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers.

Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry walk together after the funeral of Prince Philip. Picture: BBC

"Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated."

Royal expert Christopher Wilson also told the magazine that he didn't think Kate and Prince Harry's funeral chat had been planned.

He said: "I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other.

"It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that's going on."

FANS GO WILD FOR KATE

It comes as fans went wild for Kate after she received her first Covid jab on the weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge had her first dose of the vaccine at London's Science Museum on Saturday.

An image posted on Instagram shows the 39-year-old mother seated with a mask on as an unnamed nurse gives her the shot.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," the Duchess said in a post.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gets her first shot of the Covid jab.

Kate dressed casual for the jab in a short sleeve cream top tucked into a pair of jeans.

Royal followers were quick to point out how good the Duchess looked.

"Your figure after three kids! Just wow," said one fan and ended the post with a flame emoji.

Others couldn't resist making comments about her toned arms.

"So everyone just has good arms in this family?," a royal follower said, referring to a photo of Prince William getting the Covid jab last week.

Prince William’s fans went wild for his biceps. Picture: Instagram

"Kate has brilliant shape," another wrote and attached an emoji of a strong arm.

The royals are not revealing which vaccine they received but being under the age of 40, it is expected Kate would have received either the Pfizer jab or the Moderna.

Prince William was infected with Covid in April last year and said he "struggled to breathe" while he was battling the disease.

Originally published as Kate 'rose above' Meghan's wedding tears accusations