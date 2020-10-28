Katie back in action and eyeing Oceania Champs again

Katie Williams won the sprint duathlon at the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

THE weekend’s Rockhampton Triathlon marked Katie Williams’ return to duathlon.

“I’ve been injured since January with planter fasciitis and it’s only the last three or four weeks that it’s started healing up, so I’ve been trying to get back running 60, 70km a week,” she explained.

“I haven’t been out on the bike… and today it was only 18km so I just went for it from the start.”

Williams completed the 2km run, 18km bike and 4km run legs in 1:11:54.

She said it felt great to be back in action in the duathlon, a sport in which she represented her birth country of Ireland at European and world championships.

Tennile Danvers in the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

Williams applauded the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club for organising Sunday’s event which, she said, provided female athletes with a great introduction to duathlon and triathlon.

“It’s a fun event, everyone’s really encouraging and there’s no pressure,” she said.

The women’s only events attracted 58 entrants, and there were also junior and all abilities events.

There were five junior age categories in Sunday’s Rockhampton Triathlon. Photo: Jann Houley

Williams, 41, said she would continue training, with a view to again represent Australia at the Oceania Masters Athletics Championships.

She won two gold and two silver at the 2019 championships.

“I’ll go back running track again next year and hopefully retain my Oceania titles because the championships are meant to be on in 2021 again,” she said.

“Whether they’ll go ahead, I don’t know. I’ll just keep training away and any race I can do just go for it and see what happens.”

Rockhampton Triathlon results

Women’s sprint enticer: Natalie Koehler 1, Ange Woodham 2, Hannah Richardson 3

Women’s enticer triathlon: Sarah Cosgrove 1, Tayla Wallace 2, Nikki Andrews 3

Women’s sprint duathlon: Katie Williams 1

Women’s enticer duathlon: Leilani Nelson 1, Shantell Kennell 2

Triathlon (7 years and under): Kai Richardson 1, Yosseph England 2, Ben Gibbs 3

Triathlon (7-11 years): Henry Houghton 1, Matilda England 2, Kyah Thomsen 3

Triathlon (10-13 years): Jack Stanley-Hunt 1, Levi Thomsen 2, Jett Clark 3

Triathlon (12-14 years): Sienna Earl 1, Callum Richardson 2, Madison Bailey 3

Triathlon (13-14 years): Sharnti Woodham 1, Abby Richardson 2

Duathlon (7-11 years) Isaac Baguley 1, Creedence Duncan 2, Georgia Barrett 3

Duathlon (10-13 years): Sam Stanley-Hunt 1, Charlie Sadler Foley 2, Indiana Barrett 3

Duathlon (12-14 years) Isaac Dahler 1, Tyler Dahler 2