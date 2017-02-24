Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Katie Vale loves rugby league, meeting new people and giving back to her community.

And she's found that she can combine those three loves by volunteering at the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras home games at Browne Park.

Katie is now in her fifth year and generally works in one of the venue's bars but is open to doing any of the tasks needed to keep game day running smoothly.

Husband Clay has also joined the volunteer ranks after seeing the enjoyment Katie got out of it in her first year.

"We just love it. It's a great day out,” Katie said.

"I first got started because I wanted to get out in the community a little bit more and meet some new people.

"When I told Clay how much I liked it he said he would come along as well.

"It's my way of giving back to the community. I know there are a lot of other volunteer programs out there that are just as much fun, however this is something that I've chosen to stick with.

"I know how to use a cash register and crack open a can of beer so it's not hard.”

Katie and Clay love their footy and keenly follow the fortunes of the Capras as well as the Maroons in State of Origin and the Cowboys in the NRL.

"I'm originally from Brisbane so I was a Broncos supporter but Clay is a Cowboys supporter so I've been somewhat converted.

"We love our football and the whole neighbourhood can generally hear us when we're watching the State of Origin.”

Katie is encouraging others to join the Capras' volunteer ranks.

"For those who don't have a big network of friends it's a good way to get out and meet new people,” she said.

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor said that with just over a week to go to the start of the Intrust Super Cup, the club was looking for some more volunteers.

"The volunteers are a massive part of our operation; if we didn't have them we would be struggling,” he said.

"There are a wide variety of things they can do, from taking tickets at the gate, to cracking beers in the bar or even going up to the broadcast box to help with the scoring.

"Each home game, we like to have 15 volunteers but currently we've got about seven so we're keen to hear from anyone who might be interested.”

Dominique said that for giving their time, the volunteers received a Capras shirt and cap and if not rostered to work, free admission to home games.

Anyone interested can email admin@capras.com.au, phone 4922 5388 or send a message on the Capras' Facebook page.