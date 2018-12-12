Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Katter: Cook MP Cynthia Lui ‘just wants to live in Cairns’
Katter: Cook MP Cynthia Lui ‘just wants to live in Cairns’
Politics

Katter slams MP’s move from Cook

by Chris Calcino
12th Dec 2018 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KENNEDY MP Bob Katter has delivered a scathing rebuke to first-term Member for Cook Cynthia Lui after she announced she was moving her office out of the electorate.

Ms Lui (right) claimed the shift from Mareeba to Cairns would make her more accessible - an assertion roundly rejected by the Katter's Australian Party leader.

Mr Katter said Ms Lui should run for a seat in Cairns and Mareeba Shire Council Mayor Tom Gilmore, who had supported her decision, should try his luck in the next Cairns mayoral election.

"She just wants to live in Cairns," he said.

"I strongly suggest she runs for a Cairns seat next time, because there'd be no point in her running for the seat of Cook.

"The people cannot, will not and should not accept that an office be placed over an hour drive from the electorate.

"It would also be wonderful if Mayor Gilmore became Mayor of Cairns."

Mr Katter said an electorate office in Cairns was useless to the 20,000-plus people in the Mareeba district.

More Stories

Show More
bob katter cairns cook cynthia lui politics queensland

Top Stories

    Local Buy pays off with $270M CQ business boost

    premium_icon Local Buy pays off with $270M CQ business boost

    Council News Rocky Council policy pays dividends for local businesses

    CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

    premium_icon CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

    Council News Councillors said the original location was key to quirky atmosphere

    Journals connect community though storytelling and art

    premium_icon Journals connect community though storytelling and art

    News connect with community through storytelling and art

    Mooring bad decision by drunk fisherman

    premium_icon Mooring bad decision by drunk fisherman

    Crime He had three choices and the one he picked landed him in court

    Local Partners