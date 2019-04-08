Menu
NO SALE: Federal Member for Mount Isa Bob Katter says he finds the sale of Australian agricultural assets like Cubbie Station
NO SALE: Federal Member for Mount Isa Bob Katter says he finds the sale of Australian agricultural assets like Cubbie Station "painful". - Photo Contributed Contributed
Politics

Katter declares war on vegan activists, wants them in jail

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Apr 2019 4:55 PM
INFAMOUS politician and lover of steak Bob Katter has declared war on vegan activists after a day of protests across the country.

The Katter Australia Party leader and Federal Member for Kennedy launched a scathing attack against vegan activists after they shut down Melbourne CBD's and raided a Queensland meatworks, calling on the Federal Government to support a law enforcing jail time for interrupting business operations and trespassing on private property.

Addressing media this afternoon, Mr Katter said he would be instructing the parliamentary draftsman today to start working up legislation which would make invasive and aggressive vegan activism illegal and punishable with jail time.

 

Geoff Thompson and Bob Katter
Geoff Thompson and Bob Katter Ellen Ransley

"The minister who is supposedly responsible for this is reported to have said on public record that there is nothing that the Government can do and if this is the government's position, then they are all taking their pay under false pretences," he said.

The legislation would give the government an opportunity to do something about it by becoming the laws of the land, he went on.

"Every Australian has the right to put forward his or her point of view - and heaven only knows I have been removed by the police in demonstrations against the coal seam gas, along with Alan Jones - but you have no right to impose your viewpoint upon other Australians and invade their privacy.

"If the Government can't protect a person's right to privacy, their right to food, their right to private property, then you are not a government and you are taking your wages under false pretences."

 

Candidate for Capricornia Robbie Williams and MP Bob Katter in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Candidate for Capricornia Robbie Williams and MP Bob Katter in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK280313skatter1

Mr Katter's office had been in touch with local beef producers and processors who said vegan activists were adding more threat to their already struggling livelihoods and even terrifying children on farms.

