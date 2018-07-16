Katter party eyes seat of Mirani

KATTER'S Australian Party is keeping a firm eye on One Nation's lonely seat of Mirani, with the three-man Queensland party hoping to work closely with the seat's member, political newcomer Stephen Andrew.

Mr Andrew defeated Labor's Jim Pearce on preferences in last year's state election, leaving the central Queensland business owner as One Nation's only elected member in the state.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter said one of the party's primary objectives was to keep a strong crossbench.

"Mirani has always been a strong target for us," he said.

"Either way, we have a very heavily vested interest in him (Mr Andrew) being in that seat and it not going back to the major parties."

Mr Katter said it would stand to reason that the party would be "very friendly" and work closely with Mr Andrew.

"We're not in the business of poaching but we would welcome discussions," he said.

While Mr Andrew did not rule out jumping parties in the future, he told Newscorp he hadn't thought about it "as yet".

"I'm just trying to work within the framework to get my head around how everything operates," he said.

"It's good being on your own."

When asked whether he would consider joining the Katters in future, Mr Andrew said it depended on how everything "folds out".

"I haven't really contemplated changing anything at the moment," he said.

"Obviously, Robbie (Katter) has a following, and we have a following.

"He's made it pretty clear that he's happy to have me on board, which is always good to know, but at this stage, I won't be doing anything.

"I like the Katter boys and I get on with them really well."

Newscorp can also reveal Mr Andrew was recently contacted by billionaire Clive Palmer after the former politician decided to resuscitate his political career.

"He rang me up and spoke to me about a project in my electorate," Mr Andrew said.

"There was no mentioned or offer about joining his party.

"My emphasis was making sure we have local jobs and no fly in, fly out."

Mr Palmer instead signed up One Nation deserter Senator Brian Burston.