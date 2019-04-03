Katter's Australian Party has a candidate in Capricornia

GEORGE Birkbeck let out a laugh when he was asked if he could picture himself running for politics 10 years ago.

"No way in the bloody world. Ten years ago I had plans to retire and ten years on, I can't. That tells you something about the country," he said.

Mr Birkbeck is the latest candidate to join the campaign for the seat of Capricornia, flying the flag for Katter's Australian Party.

He described the campaign ahead of him as one that would champion family-first, and Australia-first values.

"The current state of the country brought me into politics," he said.

"I'm worried about the price of electricity and it's disappointing to see everybody struggling.

"There are 1000 truck drivers that went into receivership in the last three years and builders in Rockhampton are going under.

"Big W is going under and that's where poor blokes like me get our underpants."

The Birkbeck family settled on the banks of the Fitzroy and established the Glenmore Homestead in 1861.

Four generations on, Mr Birkbeck now runs the homestead as a tourist attraction to give passers-by a taste of early pioneering life on the Fitzroy.

As a former board member of the Capricornia Tourist Association, combined with his experience as a business owner in the tourism industry, improving the state of Central Queensland tourism sits high on his priorities.

He believes opening up Great Keppel Island to more tourism and a greater promotion strategy is key to reviving the industry.

"I have been in the tourism industry for 30-odd-years, and watched it decline drastically," he said.

"I used to have a lot of international guests and these days the numbers aren't there.

"Coach visitation is way down, and people just see Capricornia from up there (pointing upwards)."

KATTER'S: George Birkbeck, candidate for Capricornia with Katter's Australia Party JACK EVANS

Mr Birkbeck feared the region was becoming a fly-over area for tourists who were more often opting for destinations to the north and south.

He said flight prices could be to blame.

"I don't understand why Jetstar doesn't come here any more. They used to be cheaper when they were in town," he said.

"Opening up Great Keppel and tourism of the reef as well, the duplication of the road to Yeppoon would be good too."

Mr Birkbeck jumped on board with the opening of the Galilee Basin for coal mining but held reservations about the foreign ownership of infrastructure assets incorporated with the project.

"I support the Galilee but I don't support the rail being privately owned," he said.

"If one company basically owns the rail, everyone is at the mercy of them.

"The Galilee Basin is as big as the basin here, so the people should definitely own the rail.

"The country has been throwing away their assets.

"There are certain things the country should own like ports and rail."

Mr Birkbeck also hoped to drive electricity prices down by opening more coal-fired power plants.

KAP's latest addition to the Capricornia candidate pool takes the total to five; Michelle Landry MP, Russell Robertson (ALP), Wade Rothery (One Nation), Lindsay Sturgeon (United Australia Party) and George Birkbeck (KAP).

A spokesperson for The Greens said they were confident the party would be putting forward a candidate but did not yet have a name.