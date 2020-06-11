Katter’s Australian Party reveals their Rocky candidate

CHALLENGER REVEALED: Katter's Australian Party has revealed Christian Shepherd as their candidate to contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming state election.

HOPING to capture the balance of power in the coming Queensland Election, Katter’s Australian Party has named Christian Shepherd as its candidate for the seat of Rockhampton.

Born and raised in Central Queensland, Mr Shepherd was highly regarded by KAP leader Robbie Katter who was confident he had the goods to dislodge incumbent Labor MP Barry O’Rourke.

A passionate sportsman, Mr Shepherd has a diverse working background with professional experience across a range of industries including banking, meat, dairy, manufacturing and logistics.

It is his wealth of knowledge and experience that Mr Shepherd says can lead him to be a strong representative for the electorate.

He believes strongly in the values that KAP stands for, and hopes to instigate reform of the agriculture industry.

“The Rockhampton electorate relies a lot on the region around it as far as agriculture and mining goes,” Mr Shepherd said.

“A boost to these industries is the most direct route out of our current economic woes and can be achieved by bringing the rural politics of the north down south to Rocky.

“The agriculture industry has much potential, but is currently being throttled by the overbearing land management system, green and red tape, along with other hurdles such as the exorbitant price of water and electricity.”

Mr Katter said Mr Shepherd had the youthful enthusiasm and lifelong ties to the region needed to ensure he’d be a strong voice for Rockhampton.

KAP Leader Robbie Katter threw his full support behind Christian Shepherd as KAP candidate for Rockhampton.

The passionate Rocky local plans on applying his expertise to score runs on the board for the electorate across a broad range of policy issues including big ticket items such as water, road and rail infrastructure.

Rail in particular is a hot topic in the region, with a 388 kilometre Queensland taxpayer owned rail line to the Galilee basin a crucial policy for the KAP heading into October’s election.

Mr Katter said building the Galilee Rail Line would allow the government to charge mining companies to use it, funnelling money back into the Queensland economy.

“At the moment, you’ve got the state and federal governments telling Adani to build the line which ultimately means they would own it, be able to dictate who uses it and take all the profits from it,” he said.

“Australians must benefit from Australian resources, not just foreign mining companies.”