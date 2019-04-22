Katter's party reveal big plans for Senate balance of power

STYLING themselves as a party representing the interests of regional and rural Australia, Katter's Australia Party plans to tap into the growing dissatisfaction with the major parties.

On a whistle stop tour of regional Queensland following their campaign launch in Townsville on April 5, KAP's Queensland Senate candidates Joy Marriot and Alan Webb paid a surprise visit on The Morning Bulletin last week to spruik their alternative vision for Australia.

Hailing from Cape York, Ms Marriot was assigned the number one position on the KAP's Queensland Senate ticket.

A businesswoman with an agricultural background, Ms Marriot was determined to encourage the next generation back onto the land by providing more jobs and services to regional and remote areas.

Given her party's experience at the state and federal level of holding the balance of power, there were a number of plans in the works how to exploit holding the balance of power in a likely hung parliament.

"If we do get the balance of power, we will be able to achieve things. The things that Bob stands for, that's what we'll be delivering,” she said.

"Jobs in the regions is the main thing, manufacturing, infrastructure including water, dams, roads, rail.

"We'd like to change the tax zones where the further you are away from essential government services, the less tax you pay. So that would encourage people to be out in the bush.”

Ms Marriott also warned against fear-mongering relating to recent coral bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef saying they were part of a cycle, like the seasons, and overstating problem was damaging our tourism industry.

Number three on KAP's ticket Mareeba-based Mr Webb is a former Vietnam veteran with a background in mining, farming, fish and running a small business who stood for the One Nation Party in Cook in 1998.

"Because I'm a veteran, I've suffered the various illnesses of veterans. I am with the Katter Party to offer support to the other veteran communities, particularly on suicide (prevention),” Mr Webb said.

A strong believer in creating a separate state of North Queensland, Mr Webb believed it was essential for the regions to reap the rewards of the royalties derived from north of the tropic of Capricorn.

He had a "passionate dislike for immigration and refugees” as there was "an excess of both” and he believed the system was corrupt and "all about money”.

Mr Webb was a big believer in rolling out the Bradfield Scheme which he said could potentially drought proof Central Queensland, with any excess water travelling to the headwaters of the Darling or Thompson rivers.

He said the agricultural potential of such a large scale water project could help boost Australia's agriculture to help feed hundreds of millions of people to our north in Asia.

This would build upon the continuing strong demand from the Asian region for Australia's iron ore and coal.

"If you take away mining, there would be nothing left,” he said.

Ms Marriott said if Australia was to embrace manufacturing electric vehicles, more mines would need to open to provide the necessary components.