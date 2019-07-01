Katy Perry fan learns to hit the high notes in Italian

KALANI Williams likes to listen to Katy Perry but, this month she will focus on singing opera... in Italian.

The ten-year-old is among the youngest of the local children's chorus chosen to support Opera Australia's Madama Butterfly when it comes to town.

The daughter of a music teacher, Kalani virtually grew up on the Pilbeam stage, having secured a role in Evita in 2015.

She also competes in the Rockhampton eisteddfod each year.

"I'm not normally a high singer; I'm normally a low singer,” she said of learning the opera choruses.

"And I usually sing in English.”

Described as "a love story that reaches across cultures, across oceans, across time”, Madama Butterfly is the opera which inspired the musical Miss Saigon.

Local vocal director Julie Layt is no stranger to preparing a local amateur chorus before the pros arrive in town shortly before production.

She was in charge of Opera Q's pro-am productions of La Boheme and Barber of Seville in Rockhampton.