The Nymboida River
Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
4th Feb 2021 3:19 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

