KBSC thank emergency workers

Pauline Gallie took this pic of Tamil coming home to his family after 27 hours fighting fires

Pauline Gallie took this pic of Tamil coming home to his family after 27 hours fighting fires

AS THE smoke begins to clear following a highly stressful time for emergency services fighting fires that spanned over 11,000 hectares of grazing, agricultural and bushland across the Capricorn Coast, Keppel Bay Sailing Club will host two events to say thankyou to our hardworking men and women who have given their time to keep the community safe.

KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick said the club are extending an invitation to emergency services crews and their families and all those who have played a part in the huge efforts to come along and be treated to two events hosted just for them as a way of saying thank you.

“The fires have been devastating for many people with damage to sixteen structures, including three residences and some reported injuries, Ms Strudwick said.

“Emergency Services and volunteers have worked around the clock fighting this natural disaster with no time for themselves or their own families.

“We wanted to do something for them to show our appreciation, so we contacted some of our suppliers including Lion (Fourex), Treasury Wines, Yeppoon Central Meats, Bidfood and some of the smaller businesses who all agreed to assist.

“This is not a fund raiser, simply a two-fold event for emergency workers and volunteers to take a breath, download and relax with family, friends and their emergency services cohorts.

“We know from experience how frightening natural disasters can be, these amazing people put themselves on the line to keep the community safe. The events are a way for them to let some of the stress go and get back to a normal life surrounded by their loved ones.”

Keppel Bay Sailing Club will host two free events on Sunday November 24 to say a big thank you to emergency services personnel who have been protecting our community from the devastating fires that have taken hold around the Capricorn Coast.

A family friendly event will be held at The Spinnaker on Sunday November 24 with face painting and kid’s entertainment from 2pm, movie on the big screen with free popcorn from 3pm and free buffet dinner from 5pm with entertainment playing into the night.

The second event will include a free live music concert at the Beach Club Cafe kicking off from 11am. Musicians from across the area will donate their services including Lee Woodhall, Steve Kneen, Dawn Gilbribe, Greg Henderson, Rhonda Janes, Aarron Symonds and others.

Come and enjoy a huge line-up of artists with a free barbecue lunch for emergency services personnel. Register with your co-ordinator or phone 4939 9500.