Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

Athol Keanalley is ready to make a stand to see rural roads repaired

FRUSTRATION over the state of rural roads inspired Athol Keanalley to try his hand for a place on the new Livingstone Council at the March Local Government elections.

Mr Keanalley said he wants to increase priority to improve Council controlled roads.

“The basic function of Local Council is to provide and maintain a road network yet here we are in 2020 and 57% of Council’s roads are still gravel,” Mr Keanalley said.

“This should have been addressed 50 years ago.

“I have been a resident of the region for the past 22 years and I believe it is time to bring some logic and common sense to the Council table.

“Council is an entity that receives a guaranteed income that is managed by

individuals that do not necessarily require any qualifications.

“My view is that Council needs to show restraint in times of economic downturn, limit or stop rate rises and reduce debt.

“Roads, rate rises and debt are the main issues but Council policies that

impede development and growth should be reviewed.

“My view is that rate rises should be put on hold in the present economic climate.

“This coronavirus is making the future very uncertain both locally and internationally.”

Mr Keanalley said in his opinion Council should have no debt.

“Council has an assured income every year and should budget accordingly,” he said.

“They need to upgrade gravel roads and review town planning policies that impede development, especially stupid ones.”

He said there is something wrong when, to encourage a major developer, Council has to

extend itself to supply infrastructure or services that it hasn’t provided to existing

businesses and residents.

“My view is that Council should facilitate development but leave it up to developers.

“Local Governments like the Gold Coast don’t mind spending their ratepayers money on big enterprise but it gets back to what is the basic function of a council.

“If elected, I would advocate for a higher percentage of the budget and develop a realistic plan to seal the majority of rural roads in a given time.

“It should have been in place 50 years ago just like everywhere else in Australia. Once the roads are sealed that’s it, they’re not making any new roads.

“With regard to tourism and attracting visitors to the region, my view is Council should facilitate where appropriate but promoting tourism should be a function of the business sector.”