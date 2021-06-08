Plastics ban set to claim cotton buds

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has put a plan to phase out plastics in the state to cabinet, which will signal the end for the humble cotton bud.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has put a plan to phase out plastics in the state to cabinet, which will signal the end for the humble cotton bud.

A sweeping phase-out of plastic items will be ordered by the NSW government, sounding the death knell for not just "single-use" plastic items like bags and straws, but also the end of cotton buds.

Environment Minister Matt Kean took the plan to cabinet on Monday night after more than a year of pressure from Labor.

The Telegraph understands Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor spoke up objecting to the ban on plastic-stick cotton buds but Mr Kean ultimately got his way.

Mr Kean's NSW Plastics Action Plan includes phasing out plastics he has dubbed as "problematic plastic items".

Environment Minister Matt Kean has proposed a gradual phase-out of plastics.

The plan is to remove lightweight plastic shopping bags from circulation as the first step. Then, in the second phase of the plan, the government wants to see an end to plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, cotton buds with plastic sticks and expanded polystyrene food service items. Bowls and plates were flagged in cabinet for longer term review.

It is understood Mr Kean defended the plan by explaining pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson was also phasing out its cotton buds with plastic sticks.

Some distributors are changing to bamboo sticks which are less harmful to waterways, he told his colleagues.

One Nation's Mark Latham says the ban will end children’s birthday parties. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham said the policy was the enemy of the humble Australian barbecue or child's birthday party.

"This will be an inconvenience for families. Things like plastic plates and cups are often the affordable option," he said. He urged his upper house colleagues "to reject the part of the legislation killing off the great Aussie picnic and making children's parties and barbecues harder for families".

The plan will include "protections" for people with a disability. It is understood Mr Kean also sparred with regional Transport Minister Paul Toole over a separate waste strategy which has now been put on the backburner.

Mr Kean did not want to comment last night when asked about the plan.

It has been more than a year since the government first announced its intention to ban single-use plastic bags, with the consultation process commencing last March.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian originally announced the ban a year ago. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

At the time, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she wanted NSW to be a leader in reducing waste and protecting the environment.

At the time, Mr Kean said the plastics plan would "reduce single-use, unnecessary and problematic plastics in NSW".

"It sets the stage for the phase-out of priority single-use plastics, tripling the proportion of plastic recycled by 2030, reducing plastic litter by a quarter and making our state a leader in plastics research and development," Mr Kean said.

Originally published as Kean's plastics ban set to claim cotton buds