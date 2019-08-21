Menu
Production for The Matrix 4 will get underway in early 2020.
Movies

Keanu Reeves to reprise role in Matrix 4

by Bronte Coy
21st Aug 2019 9:04 AM

Twenty years after the first Matrix hit cinemas, prepare to re-enter the simulated reality.

It's been confirmed the blockbuster franchise is returning for a fourth instalment, with original stars including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves have signed on for the new movie.
The sci-fi movie will be directed by longtime Matrix helmer Lana Wachowski and produced by Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," confirmed WB chairman Toby Emmerich. "Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The first three movies in The Matrix franchise - The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions - collectively raked in more than $A2 billion at the box office, and are available to stream on Foxtel.

The Matrix movies dominated at the box office.
All three were written and directed by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Wachowski said.

According to Variety, production on the fourth movie is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

editors picks entertainment keanu reeves movies the matrix

