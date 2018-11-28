Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
With views across Kedron parklands, 29 Benelong St, has fetched a record suburban house price this month.
With views across Kedron parklands, 29 Benelong St, has fetched a record suburban house price this month.
Property

House breaks suburban record

by Debra Bela
28th Nov 2018 6:54 AM

KEDRON has set a new house price record with the sale of 29 Benelong St for $1,714,200.

A fireplace with a view to landscaped gardens and the mineral inground pool.
A fireplace with a view to landscaped gardens and the mineral inground pool.

The deal was struck at 8.50pm on a Saturday night after an 11 day sales campaign that saw 50 inspections over two open houses.

The kitchen has SMEG appliances and a butler’s pantry.
The kitchen has SMEG appliances and a butler’s pantry.

The record had been held for 12 months by 59 Thirteenth Avenue at $1.65 million.

The previous record holder was this brand new house at 59 Thirteenth Ave, Kedron which sold for $1.65m in November, 2017.
The previous record holder was this brand new house at 59 Thirteenth Ave, Kedron which sold for $1.65m in November, 2017.

LJ Hooker Stafford agent Dean Hamilton said two offers were received on the house, from families in Albany Creek and Clayfield.

The master bedroom in Kedron’s top selling house.
The master bedroom in Kedron’s top selling house.

The winning offer came from the Clayfield family with teenage children who were downsizing after 18 years in Clayfield.

The sellers, Melissa and Wade Woodcroft, bought the 604sq m property in 2016 for $670,000 and knocked the existing house down to build a new five-bedroom house.

The original house at 29 Benelong St that was knocked down to build new.
The original house at 29 Benelong St that was knocked down to build new.

"Because we had two offers we knew it would have to be a faster decision," Mrs Woodcroft said.

"When Dean came around on Saturday night, we had to make a decision on whether we were going to sell it.''

"Having that suburb record made it a little bit easier but we are going to miss living directly across from the park and the neighbours, there's lots of families here.''

kedron suburban record

Top Stories

    Cruel twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    premium_icon Cruel twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    Business Fletcher family fighting to save business and home after RCR Tomlinson collapse and hundreds of thousands worth of unpaid bills.

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 28th Nov 2018 7:31 AM
    Rocky River Run set to change hands for future growth

    premium_icon Rocky River Run set to change hands for future growth

    News CTC asked council to take over the event so it can continue to grow

    Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    premium_icon Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    Crime 'If you can't stop drinking, I'm sure your offending won't stop'

    Local Partners