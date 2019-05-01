Keen angler says fishing tourism is at risk

ANGLERS SALTY: Fitzroy River fishermen have been left in the dark on gate movement and freshwater levels according to fisherman Ron Jenkins, who voiced his concerns to Fitzroy River Water. Inset: Judy Thomas with a local barra.

BARRAMUNDI tourism is one of Rockhampton's most promising, emerging industries but according to one passionate angler and fishing tourism committee member, it could all be in jeopardy.

Ron Jenkins has spent much of his life in pursuit of the elusive barra and agreed the Fitzroy is a world-class fishing destination.

But Mr Jenkins believes the fishing tourism sector will pay the price for recent gaps in updates on the council's counter disaster dashboard, run by Fitzroy River Water.

The dashboard is a data- sharing platform that tracks movement of fresh water in the Fitzroy system and includes when barrage gates will releasing water.

In an email to Rockhampton Regional Council on April 28, Mr Jenkins said it had been 12 days since the last update.

For context, barramundi location and behaviour in the Fitzroy is largely dependent on the mix of fresh and salt water in the system, making water tracking data crucial to knowing where the barra may be.

He explained, in the letter, how the lack of updates affect both local and visiting anglers.

"As you know, the information in respect of those gates is an important part of RRC's strategy for promoting fishing tourism in the region,” Mr Jenkins wrote.

"With recent rainfalls in the Fitzroy catchment, the amount of freshwater run into the salt water section of the river via those gates has been of prime importance in any decision making by intending fishing tourism visitors, particularly over the Easter and Anzac holiday period.”

"With no information from FRW, fishing tourism visitor numbers were down with adverse impacts on Rockhampton's accommodation providers and other businesses.”

He went on to argue that FRW had an obligation to not only the RRC, but the wider Rockhampton community and he said daily updates were required.

"Its important that the website data is updated daily as it's supposed to be,” he wrote.

"What is obvious to many people is that FRW does not support efforts by council, businesses, accommodation providers and the community in promoting this new regional opportunity.

"Nor, it seems, does it support council's counter disaster strategy. All that FRW has to do is ensure that the info on council's counter disaster dashboard is updated daily,” Mr Jenkins wrote.

A council worker responded to Mr Jenkins' email, saying the council was aware and working to address the issue.

"Council has been working to address this issue since late last week,” the respondent wrote.

"FRW has completed testing of its SCADA reporting system and has not found any faults with this. We are now awaiting a further update from council's IT team and an external service provider to see if the cause of the problem can be found and rectified.”

When asked whether Mr Jenkins thought a daily update of water movement would also have the potential to deter visiting anglers, he conceded "It probably would.”

However, he said as part of RRC's promotion of fishing tourism, transparency around water movement was owed to visitors and feared anglers may not return if they thought hey had been misled by "old” data.