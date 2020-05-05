Menu
SWEET IDEA: The Kookie Korner's Toni Swanson has created DIY Kookie Packs to entertain families stuck at home in isolation.
News

Keen baker creates DIY packs for families at home

Kristen Booth
2nd May 2020 3:00 PM
A CENTRAL Highlands baker has expanded her range of sweet goods to include DIY packs to entertain families during isolation.

The Kookie Korner customers can now get crafty and decorate their cookies just how they want them with the new packs.

Founder Toni Swanson has been baking sweet goods from her home since April last year.

When customers were forced indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Swanson came up with a new way to keep her clients satisfied.

"I have been baking and decorating sugar cookies for quite some time and I love it - you can zone out and enjoy yourself and get creative," she said.

"So once the pandemic started and isolation kicked in, I decided to create packs for kids to enjoy doing at home, keeping them busy and enjoying themselves, as it's not something they would do every day.

"I also thought about the parents who are also home in isolation with their kids and thought this would be the perfect idea to keep the kids entertained and give mum and dad a short break."

The DIY Kookie Packs.
The DIY Kookie Packs include pre-made sugar cookies, different coloured icing, which is bagged and ready to go, as well as sprinkles to finish them off.

"They are suited for kids of all ages," she said.

"I create themed (cookies) such as dinosaurs or princess, as well keto ones for anyone who wants to enjoy decorating and eating a delicious cookie without the guilt of the sugar.

"I love to be creative and try new things, and I love seeing people enjoy their orders."

The Kookie Korner offers a range of classic cookies, specialty cookies, truffles, fudge, melting moments, meringue pops, bread and more, with a large selection of keto options.

All orders will be delivered directly to your door, anywhere across the Central Highlands.

Visit The Kookie Korner Facebook page or email thekookiekorner@outlook.com for a full range of menu items or to make an inquiry.

cookies diy kits small businesses the kookie korner
