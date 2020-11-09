Keen tourists turn eye to CQ destinations

HOT SPOT: Rockhampton hotel is rising to be one of the state’s most sought-after tourist destinations.

EAGER travellers appear to be turning their eyes toward Central Queensland as their next holiday destination amid ongoing border closures.

The revelation comes following the release of Choice Hotel’s latest booking data which determined the most sought-after regional destinations.

Rockhampton reportedly ranked within the top five locations across the state – an undeniable compliment as it sits aside both coastal hot spots Hervey Bay and Mooloolaba.

Warwick and Mackay also proved popular choices for would-be tourists, rounding out the somewhat surprising list.

Tripadvisor’s head of sales Scott Wegener said recent data showed occupancy rates soared in October across key regional hubs, outperforming the industry market average of 42 per cent.

“Choice Hotels in Australia is one group whose year-on-year recovery is performing better than the market average.”

“TripAdvisor insights are also telling us that domestic travel is taking the lead in recovery in Australia,” he explained.

The spike in intrastate travel, he added, had likely provided some comfort to local tourism operators that suffered significantly following strict lockdowns.

CEO of Choice Hotels Asia-Pac Trent Fraser confirmed the future outlook for the battling industry leading into summer was promising.

“It’s fantastic to see demand picking up and we’re also seeing an encouraging amount of search interest and forward bookings for the months ahead,” Mr Fraser said.

“We’re feeling hopeful the strong appetite from Australians to discover their own backyard will help to breathe life back into our regional tourism sector and as we move into the warmer months and we predict the outlook for 2021 will remain strong once the country opens up again,” he said.

Mr Fraser added short breaks and local getaways were also a way for people to escape and recharge – a necessity following the events of this year – while supporting local communities.

“It’s a great time to rethink the nostalgic road-trip, look for somewhere local to explore and book a weekend away – there’s something for every type of traveller and holiday maker across regional Australia.”

With borders predicted to open nationally ahead of Christmas, he also expects tourism rates across the region to further increase – this time with interstate visitors.