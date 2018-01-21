Rocky MP urges drivers to be wary as school goes back

AS SCHOOL goes back tomorrow Rockhampton MPs are urging parents and drivers to take extra care on Capricornia's roads.

"The return of the school run means the roads will be markedly busier," Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said.

"Extra rush hour traffic and excited children crossing the roads to get to and from school means drivers have to be on top of their game, especially around the school zones.

"A lack of concentration for only a matter of seconds can result in tragedy."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said it was important for parents to take the time to ensure their children know how to keep safe on their way to school, particularly if they're walking or cycling independently to school for the first time.

"The message to drivers is pretty simple: slow down around school zones, be on the lookout for erratic behaviour by excited school children, don't speed and don't get distracted by your phone," Mrs Lauga said.

This is an exciting and anxious time of year for many children starting their first year of school

Every child, whether it's their first or last year of school, should get there safely.

"If everybody takes these messages to heart everybody will be safe," Mrs Lauga said.

In Capricornia school zones operate from 7.30am to 9am and 2.30pm to 4pm.

ROAD SAFETY TIPS:

Speak with your child about the importance of paying attention to signs and signals at railway crossings. Students should never enter a railway crossing if the red lights are flashing or the pedestrian gate is closed.

If walking or cycling, ensure your child knows the safest route to and from school, with the fewest roads to cross and the least traffic, and teach them to always walk on footpaths.

Show your child how to cross at traffic lights when the green 'walk' sign is showing, at pedestrian crossings and at supervised school crossings.

Accompany children when walking or riding to school until they are old enough to understand road safety (usually about 10 years or older).

Teach your child to never cross in front of or behind a bus; wait until the bus goes before crossing the road.

Make sure wheeled devices used to travel to school are well maintained and that the appropriate protective and safety gear are used.

Obey school zone speed limits.